Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gangsters’ network being run by foreign nationals busted in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The trio of arms suppliers arrested by Mohali police have a criminal history, while accused Navjot is facing serious charges like attempt to murder, robbery, snatching

The anti-gangster task force in a joint-operation with Mohali Police busted a crime module led by US and Europe based handlers.

Mohali police have recovered two pistols and ammo from the accuse. (File)
Mohali police have recovered two pistols and ammo from the accuse. (File)

The accused have been identified Pavitar, based in the US, and Manjinder, based in France.

The joint operation resulted in the arrest of Navjot Singh, alias Jota, a gangster who is facing 21 criminal cases and three Rajasthan-based illegal weapon suppliers identified as Mohammad Asif, Bhanu Sisodia and Anil Kumar, all residents of district Balotra.

The trio of suppliers arrested accused have a criminal history, while accused Navjot is facing serious charges like attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, and those under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act.

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the consignment containing two pistols including one sophisticated automatic .32 calibre pistol along with eight live cartridges was also recovered from their possession. The consignment was supposed to be delivered to Navjot.

The preliminary probe showed that the accused Navjot was tasked to eliminate a recently bailed out rival gangster and a travel agent by his foreign-based handlers. Further investigation to establish backward and forward linkages in these cases is underway, the DGP added.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said an input was received about members of a Rajasthan-based arms trafficking gang entering Punjab to deliver a consignment to their associates in the state.

Acting on the input, an operation was planned and joint teams of AGTF Punjab and SAS Nagar Police laid a special naka near Focal point at Dera Bassi-Mubarakpur road and successfully arrested four accused along with the consignment containing the weapons, he said, while adding that Gangster Navjot alias Jota had come to to receive the consignment.

The SSP said further investigations are on and more arrests are expected in coming days.

A case has been registered under sections 25(6) and 25(7) of Arms Act at Police Station Dera Bassi.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On