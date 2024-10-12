Gangsters’ network being run by foreign nationals busted in Mohali

The anti-gangster task force in a joint-operation with Mohali Police busted a crime module led by US and Europe based handlers. Mohali police have recovered two pistols and ammo from the accuse. (File)

The accused have been identified Pavitar, based in the US, and Manjinder, based in France.

The joint operation resulted in the arrest of Navjot Singh, alias Jota, a gangster who is facing 21 criminal cases and three Rajasthan-based illegal weapon suppliers identified as Mohammad Asif, Bhanu Sisodia and Anil Kumar, all residents of district Balotra.

The trio of suppliers arrested accused have a criminal history, while accused Navjot is facing serious charges like attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, and those under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act.

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the consignment containing two pistols including one sophisticated automatic .32 calibre pistol along with eight live cartridges was also recovered from their possession. The consignment was supposed to be delivered to Navjot.

The preliminary probe showed that the accused Navjot was tasked to eliminate a recently bailed out rival gangster and a travel agent by his foreign-based handlers. Further investigation to establish backward and forward linkages in these cases is underway, the DGP added.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said an input was received about members of a Rajasthan-based arms trafficking gang entering Punjab to deliver a consignment to their associates in the state.

Acting on the input, an operation was planned and joint teams of AGTF Punjab and SAS Nagar Police laid a special naka near Focal point at Dera Bassi-Mubarakpur road and successfully arrested four accused along with the consignment containing the weapons, he said, while adding that Gangster Navjot alias Jota had come to to receive the consignment.

The SSP said further investigations are on and more arrests are expected in coming days.

A case has been registered under sections 25(6) and 25(7) of Arms Act at Police Station Dera Bassi.