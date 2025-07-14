Gangsters reviving terror-era fear in Punjab, says Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday reaffirmed the party’s strength and unity in the state and said that the Congress was set to return to power in the 2027 assembly elections. MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing the ‘Save Constitution’ rallies in Gill and Payal assembly segments, Warring raised alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, alleging that gangsters had created an atmosphere of fear reminiscent of the days of terrorism. “Ransom calls have become routine. People are forced to pay up and they don’t even dare to lodge complaints,” he said, pressing for radical police reforms to ensure accountability in the registration of fake FIRs.

Paying tribute to former chief minister Beant Singh, Warring recalled his sacrifice in restoring peace to Punjab. He said Beant Singh’s contribution to rebuilding the state could never be forgotten. “The prosperous Punjab we see today is because of Beant Singh’s sacrifice,” he added.

He also took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal, claiming that while the Congress led by Beant Singh contested the 1992 elections to restore democracy, the Akalis chose to flee or hide. “Some went abroad, while others stayed behind bars. Congress leaders faced bullets,” he said.

On the issue of drug crisis in the state, Warring said there was no magic wand to solve the crisis but stressed on the need to generate employment opportunities. “Jobs can be the best antidote to drugs,” he added, accusing the AAP government of failing to fill thousands of vacancies due to financial constraints.

He also suggested exploring regulated access to traditional substances like opium and poppy husk, calling them less harmful than synthetic drugs and cited Canada’s legalisation of cannabis as a possible model.

Former deputy chief minister and Congress general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed the BJP for spreading disinformation. He challenged the party to name one contribution it made to India’s freedom struggle.

Randhawa also criticised the Centre’s alleged plans to acquire one lakh acres of land in Punjab, warning it would wipe out ₹50,000 crore in farmers’ income and cripple the agrarian economy.