Gangsters Sampat Nehra, Kali Shooter now in Kharar police custody

A local court on Wednesday sent gangsters Sampat Nehra and Kali Shooter, close aides of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, to 10-day police remand in connection with an extortion, threat, conspiracy and Arms Act case registered at the Kharar police station.

The duo was produced in court on Wednesday after their five-day remand, allowed to the Sohana police on September 16 for investigation into the March firing at Brew Bros Microbrewery in Sector 80, ended.

As the court was about to send the two gangsters to judicial custody, Kharar police presented a fresh application and were allowed 10 days for interrogation, following which they were shifted to CIA Staff headquarters in Kharar.

Both gangsters were lodged in Tihar jail and brought to Mohali on production warrant earlier in September.

Other stories from the region:

17 test positive for Covid in tricity

The tricity logged 17 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Chandigarh led the daily tally with nine cases, followed by Mohali with five and Panchkula with three. The active cases dipped further to 156, lowest since May 26. At 80, Mohali has the highest number of actively positive patients, Chandigarh has 65 and Panchkula 11.

Get free booster dose soon: UT adviser

UT adviser Dharampal on Wednesday exhorted people to get the booster dose that will be available for free at government hospitals only till September 30. “The Union government’s 75-day initiative ‘Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’, under which adults are getting free booster dose of Covid vaccines at government hospitals, will end on September 30. So, people should get their third dose without any further delay.”

Traders call on Chandigarh MP

A 10-member delegation of senior functionaries of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), led by president Charanjiv Singh, met Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher on Wednesday and discussed pending issues related to bylaws governing commercial buildings. Singh requested the MP to persuade MHA to approve the policy of conversion of commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold at the earliest. CBM also took up the issue of permission of general trade on upper floors of commercial buildings as is being allowed without any conversion charges to coaching centres, gyms, diagnostic labs and salons.

Man arrested for gambling

A 25-year-old man was arrested for gambling near Mandi Ground in Ram Darbar, Phase 2, on Tuesday. Police also recovered ₹2,560 in cash from the possession of the accused, Rajan Kumar, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. He was booked under the Gambling Act at the Sector-31 police station and later granted bail.

Students hand over plastic waste to MC

The municipal corporation on Wednesday organised a campaign against plastic use in 75 city schools as part of the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav. Students brought plastic waste from their houses and handed it over to MC for scientific disposal. The students also pledged to adopt plastic-free practices in school and at home. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said 1,200 kg plastic waste was collected in a single day through the campaign.

Minister exhorts pharma industry to collaborate with academia

Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (PBIP) organised a one-day outreach and consultation workshop on “Bridging the gap between industry and academia in pharmaceuticals and chemicals sector” at NIPER, Sector 67, on Wednesday. Addressing the workshop, Punjab investment promotion minister MLA Anmol Gagan Maan exhorted the industry to collaborate with academia, and invest more in research and development facilities in Punjab to make it globally competitive. Principal secretary, investment promotion, Dilip Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

87 candidates shortlisted at job fair

As many as 87 candidates were shortlisted by healthcare companies and hospitals at a job fest organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, on Wednesday. Around 108 job seekers from across India participated in the one-day job fest for healthcare sector. Punjab health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was the chief guest, while group chairman Anshu Kataria presided over the recruitment drive.