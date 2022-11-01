Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gas leak in Giaspura factory renders 5 people unconscious

Gas leak in Giaspura factory renders 5 people unconscious

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:09 PM IST

The incident took place at around 7am when liquid carbon dioxide was being transferred from a tanker, a major tragedy was averted as the workers quickly closed the valve and released oxygen

The factory owners said the truck driver opened the wrong valve causing the leak. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A carbon dioxide leak in a factory in Giaspura rendered five people unconscious on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 7am when liquid carbon dioxide was being transferred from a tanker at Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure Ltd, which produces industrial and medical gas. However, a major tragedy was averted as foreman, Dinesh Chandar, quickly closed the valve of the tanker and released oxygen gas in the air.

Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chhaba investigating the gas leak. (HT Photo)
deputy commissioner Rahul Chhaba, who reached the spot after the incident, said, “The leaked gas formed a thick layer in the air and reduced visibility. Five workers in the adjoining unit, Gaurav Knitwears, fainted after inhaling the gas.”

Factory owner Gagandeep Singh said, “The driver of the tanker opened the wrong valve, which caused the leak. However, the workers controlled the situation and stopped the leakage.”

The workers who fainted were rushed to the civil hospital (HT Photo)
The workers who fainted were rushed to the civil hospital. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ambulance and police teams also reached the spot.

