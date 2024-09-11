 Gathering of five or more barred in Shimla’s Sanjauli after protest call over mosque construction - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi
Gathering of five or more barred in Shimla’s Sanjauli after protest call over mosque construction

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Sep 11, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Shimla DC said schools, government and private offices and markets will function normally and assured that the general public will not have to face any problems

Ahead of the protest call on Wednesday over alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla, DC Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, barring any gathering of five or more people in Sanjauli.

A protest had earlier been staged over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla. (File)

Besides, there will be a complete ban on carrying other inflammable substances and firearms. This order will be in force from 7 am on 11 September till 11:59 pm.

Individuals will also not be allowed to stage dharnas, shout slogans or hold hunger strikes without permission in the Sanjauli area. There will also be a ban on the use of loudspeakers in hospitals, courts, educational institutions and public places. During this time, communal, national, state Anti-speech slogans, wall writings, posters etc are also strictly banned.

The DC said schools, government and private offices and markets will function normally and assured that the general public will not have to face any problems. Efforts will be made to maintain law and order in the area, he added.

This order will continue in the area from Nav Bahar Chowk to Eastern Portal of Dhali Tunnel, IGMC to Sanjauli Chowk, Sanjauli Chowk to Chalonthi, Dhali (via Sanjauli Chalonthi Junction) from 7 am to 11.59 pm on 11 September 2024.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
