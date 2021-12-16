GBP Group promoters booked in another cheating case in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday registered a case of cheating and forgery against the GBP Group promoters for failing to hand over possession of two plots, with total worth of ₹91.24 lakh, to a Zirakpur couple.

Complainant Anil Sharma alleged the accused cheated him by taking the payment for the sale of two plots they didn’t even own on the Landran-Kharar road in 2019. Later, the accused assured him of a refund but then stopped answering his phone calls, Sharma alleged.

GBP Group managing director Satish Kumar Gupta, directors Pradeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta and property consultant Sunil Tripathi have been named in the FIR, registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (forging documents) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

The group promoters are facing several cases as they left the country, leaving in the lurch over 2,500 people who have invested nearly ₹1,500 crore in their multiple residential and commercial projects.