General elections: Mohali poll observer takes stock of preparedness

With municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Mohali district set to go on general elections on December 21, election observer Amrit Singh, who is also the Punjab tourism director, on Friday took stock of arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the district. During a meeting, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain briefed about the arrangements and said the district registered a total of 64 nominations by Thursday, which was the last day to file papers. (HT File)

Local bodies, including 11 wards of nagar panchayat, Gharuan village, Ward No 16 of MC Kharar, Ward No 16 of MC Nayagaon and Ward No 6 of MC Banur, will go to polls from 7 am to 4 pm.

During a meeting, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain briefed about the arrangements and said the district registered a total of 64 nominations by Thursday, which was the last day to file papers. The scrutiny of nomination papers was held on Friday. Meanwhile, nominations can be withdrawn on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm.

She said the district administration and district police should ensure that voters have the right to choose their representative without fear and allurement. She issued a contact number and email ID to reach her out in case of any violation. Anyone can complain at mobile number 8968-345-747 and email ID observermcmohali@gmail.com. The DC said she would ensure prompt action to make the election process free, fair, and transparent.

The elections will be conducted by the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) and the results will be e anointed on the same day after the competition of the polling process. The whole process of polling would be captured on video cameras to ensure transparency, added the DC.

SSP Deepak Pareek, while apprising the election observer of the pre-poll and poll day security arrangements, said the district police would not allow anyone to create fear or allurement among the voters. Similarly, the polling process would also be monitored minutely with ample security measures.

Singh emphasised that the entire election process is to be carried out fairly and there should be a level playing field for all candidates ensuring no violation of the election code imposed by the state election commission. The DC appealed to voters and candidates to maintain brotherhood and laws and order during the elections to strengthen democracy at the lower level.