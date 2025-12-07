Genuine students from Punjab welcome in Australia: Minister

Australian minister Julian Hill on Saturday stated that Punjabi was a fast growing language in Australia and its government always welcomed the genuine international students, especially from Punjab. Australian minister Julian Hill

He was addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI), a non-profit society of education consultancies. The event was attended by AAERI members from Punjab and Chandigarh, and senior delegates from the Australian departments of education and home affairs.

“India continues to be one of the most important and rapidly growing markets for Australian universities and vocational institutions,” said Hill, the assistant minister for international education, customs and citizenship in Australia.

Highlighting the strong and long-standing education partnership between the two countries, he reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to supporting high-quality student mobility, safeguarding student interests and strengthening institutional collaborations.

He also acknowledged the efforts of AAERI and Australian institutions in maintaining ethical recruitment practices, supporting genuine students and contributing to the broader Australia-India education strategy.

He added, “Australian universities are world-class and highly ranked. Students who complete their studies in Australia also benefit from generous post-study work opportunities, which allow them to gain valuable international experience. Australia is safe, multicultural and known for its low crime rate, making it a welcoming and inclusive destination for students from India.”