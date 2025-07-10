Geo-fenced-based attendance: Haryana health dept delegation meets Arti Singh Rao

A delegation of Haryana health department employees on Wednesday met the health minister Arti Singh Rao and expressed their concerns and resentment over the move to implement a geo-fenced-based attendance management system. Dr Khyalia said that exerting undue pressure on health employees to install the geo fencing app on their personal mobile devices, threatening them with actions like marking them absent and deducting their salary is highly condemnable and intolerable. (HT File)

Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that a delegation of the health department expressed their concern and resentment over the “undue imposition of such irrational orders” with health minister Arti Singh Rao.

“The minister assured us that an amicable solution will be found and the health employees will not be bound to a geo-fenced-based attendance management system. If our demands are not met by July 20, the health employees will hold a meeting, where they will take a call to launch an agitation,” he added.

Haryana government’s move to implement a geo-fenced-based attendance management system for health department officials and staff has faced criticism from employees.

The geo-fenced attendance system works through a mobile application designed to capture the presence of healthcare professionals at their places of posting.

A May 30 communication by additional chief secretary, health to director general of health services (DGHS), mission director, National Health Mission (NHM) and chief executive of Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority said that disbursal of salary of health officials shall be strictly based on data of geo-fenced based attendance management system.