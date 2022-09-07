Get smarter and richer with right guidance
Financial literacy among the youth has been an underrated concept for a long time
Financial literacy among the youth has been an underrated concept for a long time. Parents want their children to handle their finances better. But that is only possible when the youth learn about money matters at an early age. So, on World Literacy Day (September 8), we talk to experts and youngsters about the need for financial literacy.
“Due to lack of even basic financial literacy, youngsters face many difficulties when they start handling their own money. Many even face the risk of financial distress in the form of high debts, bad credit scores, and no savings. And now, with NFTs and cryptocurrency on the scene, it has become crucial to teach finance at a young age,” says Sudeep Thakur, an economics lecturer.
“Name one school that teaches kids something as basic as how to deposit money in the bank or open a bank account. I strongly believe that basic finance studies need to be incorporated into the school curriculums because that is the most impressionable age. If we start learning to manage our finances at that age, it’ll easily become a way of life,” says Aastha Sharma, a business management student.
“Most parents these days push their children to start saving up only after the latter start earning. But if they start early, like earlier, our parents used to give us piggy banks and we would save whatever money we got from them or our relatives in it. We would only break it, once it was full. That was a simple and good way to inculcate the habit,” says Niddhi Razdan, a primary school mathematics teacher.
“The pandemic was an eye-opener. We saw youths face financial crises after getting fired due to Covid. So, quite clearly, there’s a need to introduce lessons on finance at the classroom level. The foundation needs to be laid in the form of games and puzzles to make it interesting for the young minds,” says Damanpreet Singh, a banker.
“A SEBI report states that just 27% of the country’s population is financially literate. These figures say it all. We need to empower the youth to manage their finances and teach them to start saving and investing in a sustainable way. They need to be made aware of its importance for a secure and relaxed future for their families,” he adds.
“In this day and age, financial literacy is a must. And we need to understand that It is a continuous process. So parents should start encouraging their wards to save money in piggy banks. Schools need to teach them about secure investments such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), recurring deposits, equities, etc. The lack of chapters on these necessary subjects in the school curriculums is a big part of the problem and needs to be addressed on an urgent basis,” says CA Vineet Bhatti.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
