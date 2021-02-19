Get vaccinated within deadline: Chandigarh adviser tells Covid warriors

UT adviser Manoj Parida on Friday directed all departments to intensify the drive to remove vaccine hesitancy among frontline workers, as Chandigarh’s rank slipped to the last but one in vaccination coverage across the country.

According to figures released by the UT health department, achievement rate among health workers stands at 30%. Among other frontline workers from the municipal corporation and police, it is as low as 26%. As per the health ministry’ figures released on Friday, vaccination coverage (first dose) among Chandigarh’s health workers is 34.3%.

“Such poor coverage does not suit a fairly aware city, which should have taken the lead in this initiative,” said Parida. “Priority groups should get the benefit of free vaccines within the stipulated time, as once the drive starts for the general public, the government may start charging money for it.”

The administration has created 15 session sites at various locations for the beneficiaries to get vaccinated, stated a release.

On Tuesday, 843 frontline workers were inoculated out of the 4,352 called for vaccination. It took the total of vaccinated persons to 12,759. The second dose was administered to 124 persons.

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, the first dose was administered to 110 people, including 10 health workers, taking the total to 9,419. The second dose was given to 83 persons.

HC: Physical hearings at 9 courts

The Punjab and Haryana high court administration has increased the number of courts for physical hearing from six to nine. The remaining courts will take up cases through virtual mode.

The development comes at a time two HC employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. One staff member is working in the court of chief justice RS Jha and the other in the court of justice Raj Mohan Singh. They had attended office on February 15 and 16, an official spokesperson said.

The HC had opened three courts for physical hearings on February 8 and three more were added on February 15, after protests from lawyers. Physical hearings were suspended due to the pandemic outbreak in March 2020.

No casualty, 64 test +ve across tricity

As many as 64 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Friday, while no casualty was reported.

Mohali recorded 30 cases, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula.

The UT has reported 21,322 cases so far, of which 156 are active. While 20,867 (97.86%) patients have recovered, 348 have died.

In Mohali district, the infection tally has climbed to 19,896, of which 379 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, 24 surfaced in Mohali city alone. While 19,136 (96.18%) patients have been cured, 381 have died.

At 10,716, Panchkula district has recorded the least number of cases. While 10,464 (97.64%) patients have been discharged, 148 have died and 104 are still undergoing treatment.