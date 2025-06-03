Ggm pvt school woman teacher booked under POCSO Act, police launch manhunt

The Rewari police have registered a case against a woman teacher from a private school in Gurugram under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She has been booked under Sections 10 and 6 of the act based on a complaint alleging sexual exploitation of a Class 12 student who was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents. Rewari superintendent of police, Hemendra Meena, confirmed that the court has directed the police to question the teacher once she is in custody. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering evidence in the case,” he said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teacher is currently absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend her, officials said. Her application for anticipatory bail was recently rejected by a Rewari court.

According to an FIR registered at Dharuhera police station in Rewari on March 13 this year, the boy’s father alleged that his son, who is a student of a private school in Gurugram district, has been sexually exploited by the woman class teacher since June last year and he had submitted some videos with the police to collaborate his allegations. “She had been calling the boy to her house in Dharuhera on the pretext of getting his homework done,” the complaint said.

Rewari superintendent of police, Hemendra Meena, confirmed that the court has directed the police to question the teacher once she is in custody. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering evidence in the case,” he said.

“She took advantage of my son’s trust and continued to exploit him despite knowing he was a minor,” the father alleged in the FIR.