Ghaggar breaches Bhakra main canal, floods villages in Patiala district

The flood situation in Ghanaur and Rajpura blocks of Patiala district turned grim on Thursday after the swollen Ghaggar river breached the embankment of the Bhakra Main Canal (Narwana branch) near Sarala village, where the canal runs parallel to the river. The flood situation in Ghanaur and Rajpura blocks of Patiala turned grim on Thursday after the Ghaggar river breached the embankment of the Bhakra Main Canal (Narwana branch) near Sarala village on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The river and the canal inundated the villages of Untsar, Rampur, Chamaru, Mavi Kalan, Jhand Mangoli, and Sarala, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the army to carry out the evacuation of stranded villagers using boats.

Announcements were made in local gurdwaras, urging residents to leave their houses and head to safer places. The water level in the Ghaggar has risen two feet above its danger mark of 16 feet.

The Patiala district administration has sounded an alert in 78 villages near the riverbanks in Rajpura, Devigarh, Ghanaur, Sanaur and Patran.

Villagers watching inundated surroundings after the Ghaggar breached the Bhakra Canal in Ghanaur block of Patiala district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Rajpura sub divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta, who is on the ground assessing the situation, said, “We have requested the authorities to reduce the water level in Bhakra Canal. At present, this breach cannot be plugged as water is on both sides of the embankment.”

He said that water in the Ghaggar is expected to start receding by Thursday evening when the situation should improve.

The Ghaggar has breached embankments at several places, he said, adding the focus was on repairing them to protect villages and fields. “Since the situation is grim, we are plugging breaches to avoid the flow of water to villages. The administration is working on a war-footing to prevent flooding,” the SDM said.

A relief camp has been set up at the local gurdwara, where langar (community kitchen) is being served to affected residents.

Rain in the area is hampering the strengthening of embankments of the river.

The state government on Thursday announced that 37 lives have been lost due to floods in the state. As many as 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the worst affected with 324 villages impacted followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107).