Ghaggar in spate, Patiala on high alert

The district remains on high alert after the water level in the Ghaggar river rose sharply on Thursday morning, inching closer to the danger mark. Patiala remains on high alert after the water level in the Ghaggar river rose sharply on Thursday morning, inching closer to the danger mark. (HT File)

According to the drainage department, the river was flowing at 14 feet, just two feet below the critical danger level of 16 feet.

Deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav, however, assured that the situation is under control and there is no cause for panic. She said that the administration had been closely monitoring the river’s flow and had already issued an alert on Wednesday based on upstream water levels in Chandigarh and Bhankarpur.

District officials have attributed the rise in water level to a heavy rainfall in upstream areas, particularly Chandigarh and Dera Bassi, which led to an abrupt spike in the water level to 10 feet in the Chandigarh region on Wednesday. However, conditions have since improved.

“The water level at Bhankarpur/Chandigarh site has dropped to just 2 feet in the past 12 hours, and no rainfall has been reported in the Ghaggar catchment area during the same period,” said Dr Yadav.

When asked about Ghaggar having been overflowing in a village in Ghanaur block, the DC said that the situation was under control.

Based on the current trend, officials do not expect the water level at Sarala point to rise further, and the levels would recede gradually.

“We are vigilant and are fully prepared for any eventuality, although no immediate threat is anticipated,” said Dr Yadav.