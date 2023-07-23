Ghaggar touches danger mark in Panchkula, breach in Dera Bassi

The water level in Ghaggar again touched the danger mark on Saturday afternoon, keeping officers on their toes.

Swollen Ghaggar river at Panchkula due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh. (Sant Arora /HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The same comes after incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, with the water draining down the stream. The water, however, began to recede after 2 pm.

Sharing details, Panchkula irrigation department executive engineer (XEN) Anurag Goel said, “At 2 pm, the level of Ghaggar river touched the danger mark of 1.5 m. The water level rose to 50,000 cusecs, but then receded to 10,000 cusecs later in the day.”

Notably, Ghaggar had earlier seen the highest level of 1.7 lakh cusecs after the unprecedented monsoon rainfall.

Goel said the situation was under control here, but water level was rising in the Jhajra river, adding, “There is a heavy flow of water surrounding the 220 KV tower in Madanpur, Pinjore, and 220 KV tower Pinjore, Baddi multi-circuit line located near the river.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The XEN assured that all measures have been taken to change the course of water and keep the towers, which provide power to areas in Pinjore, Kalka, Surajpur, Amrawati and DLF, safe. He added that officials were keeping a close on the water level given the unfavourable weather forecast.

The Dera Bassi administration, meanwhile, also swung into action after the rising water in Ghaggar again breached the embankment of Dehar village.

The same comes a day after the 1,300-metre-wide breach of the Ghaggar at Dehar, Alamgir and Tiwana link embankment had been plugged.

Sharing details of the latest breach, Derabassi member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kuljit Singh Randhawa said a small breach had occurred again on Saturday — following which sub-divisional manager (SDM) Himanshu Gupta, along with a team of irrigation department reached the spot and started repair work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being contacted, Gupta said the water has receded and the breach will be plugged soon.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said three to four lakh sand bags will be placed to plug the 4,500-feet breach that has occurred around July 10. She also appreciated the drainage department executive engineer Rajat Grover and Gupta for carrying out the repair work efficiently.

Addressing villagers’ demands for setting up an embankment from Tiwana to Khajoor Mandi and Sadhanpur, Jain said a proposal has already been sent to the government and work will commence as soon as the approval is received.

She also expressed concern over the damage to agriculture lands and crops due to the Ghaggar breach, assuring the affected farmers that their damage will be assessed next week and further action will be taken after preparing an assessment report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}