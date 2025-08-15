Giani Harpreet occupying SAD faction chief post ethically wrong, says jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Thursday slammed the formation of a separate faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), saying that it is not in full accordance with the December 2, 2024 decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

Interacting with media on the sidelines of an event, ‘Ardas Divas’, organised at Khalsa College here, Giani Gargaj said the basic point of the December 2 decree was that all the factions should bury the hatchet and unite in the larger interest of the panth.

“I would like to make it clear that this is not the battle of the panth, but that of factions. Akal Takht belongs to every faction. The December 2 decree asked for unity in the Akali factions. This decree hasn’t been obeyed in totality?” Giani Gargaj said.

Taking aim at Giani Harpreet Singh, who was unanimously elected as the president of the breakaway faction on August 11, Giani Gargaj said ethically an ex-jathedar shouldn’t have become the leader of a political outfit.

“Ethically, he should not have become president. Because the title of Singh Sahib is higher. He should have worked for the unity of the panth and helped in tackling the issues being faced by the community,” he said.

He also objected to Giani Harpreet’s statement that the content of the August 6 decree, which said no faction, Sikh body, or organisation can claim to be patronized by Akal Takht, was not drafted by Sikh clergy but was issued on the directions of someone else.

“He has also remained as the acting jathedar of Akal Takht and jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib for a long time. When any resolution is passed, Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergymen) sit together and all the words are chosen in light of Gurmat (Guru’s teachings). This does not belong to a single person. The August 6 decree was also drafted keeping Gurmat in mind, and we stated that if one is not ready to comply with the December 2 decree, then he or she should not use the name of Akal Takht. Secondly, Guru has taught us humility and not to use rude language,” the jathedar said.

Giani Gargaj said that the need of the hour is to unite the community and not create division.

“I again reiterate that we should get together for the larger interests of the panth. The qaum (community) is facing attacks from all directions. Unity is the need of the hour. This is not the hour of keeping separate factions. Whatever has happened is not in compliance with the December 2 decree in totality. Everyone has taken care of his or her personal and political interests and has not respected the maryada of Akal Takht Sahib,” he added.