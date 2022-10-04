Girl students end stir after assurance of action against male teacher

: The girl students of MSM Institute of Ayurveda college in Sonepat district on Monday ended their stir after the authorities assured the protesting girls that a procedure will be followed to terminate a male teacher, who had allegedly misbehaved with a student.

Prof Sudesh, vice-chancellor of the Bhagat Phool Singh Women University, under which the college is affiliated, assured the girl students of the college located in Khanpur Kalan of the district of action against the teacher.

Prof Sudesh said the girl students had filed a complaint against the teacher on September 20 and he was also suspended after a fact-finding committee primarily found him guilty. The committee had suspended him until it submitted the final report.

“The girls on October 1 suddenly started the protest seeking the teacher’s permanent removal, besides asking him to vacate his accommodation from the campus. I told the girls that we had called the executive council’s meeting on October 7 and the investigation process will take one month to complete. After the complete investigation, action will be initiated and the protesters have agreed to lift their dharna,” she added.

The students have been protesting since October 1, demanding termination of the teacher, who had allegedly misbehaved with a girl student in his cabin and sent some obscene messages to two other girls.

Many student organisations and some politicians had also visited the college to extend their support to the protesting girls.