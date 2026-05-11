Girls lead way in PSEB Class 10 results, Harleen Sharma of Jaito tops exam

Two girls and a boy clinched the top three positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 examination for the March 2026 regular session, according to the results declared in Mohali on Monday. Two girls and a boy clinched the top three positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 examination for the March 2026 regular session. Of the 272 students on the state merit list, 220 are girls.

Of the 272 students on the state merit list, a staggering 220 are girls.

Harleen Sharma of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito in Faridkot, emerged as the state topper with a score of 646 out of 650, achieving 99.38%.

The second and third positions were bagged by Manimahesh Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School, Rupnagar, and Riya Rani of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Hoshiarpur, respectively. Both students secured identical scores of 645 marks (99.23%), but PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh said that, according to board policy, the second rank was assigned to Manimahesh because he is younger than Riya Rani.

94.52% pass percentage

While a total of 2,69,505 students appeared for the examination, 2,54,744 cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.52%.

While reflecting steady academic progress, this figure is slightly lower than the 95.61% recorded in the 2024-25 session.

Girls once again outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95.96% compared to 93.23% for boys.

Rural schools do better

Geographically, rural areas outperformed urban centres, recording a success rate of 95.35% against 92.98% in cities. Private institutions performed slightly better than government schools, with pass rates of 95.97% and 94.45%, respectively.

Amritsar leads, Ludhiana lags

Among the districts, Amritsar secured the highest pass percentage at 98.41%, followed closely by Ferozepur (98.39%), Pathankot (97.99%), Tarn Taran (97.95%), and Gurdaspur (97.84%).

Conversely, Ludhiana recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state at 89.2%.

The result summary confirmed that 1,593 students failed the examination, while 13,126 are required to re-appear.

Board officials attributed the successful conduct of the session to intensive mentoring and regular assessments.

Following the announcement, celebrations broke out in schools across the state as students and parents gathered to mark the achievement.

Detailed results remain available for students on the official board website.