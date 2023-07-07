Give students access to playgrounds after working hours, Himachal tells educational institutes

In the wake of growing concerns regarding the lack of physical activities among students and the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and drug-related issues, the Himachal government has now made it mandatory for schools and colleges to allow students to use playgrounds for physical activities even after working hours. The school and college administration will not be held liable for any injuries or incidents that may occur during these activities. (HT File Photo)

“It has come to our attention that some school/college management have been restricting students from utilising the premises for sports activities beyond the official closing time. This limitation not only hampers the students’ ability to engage in physical exercises but also contributes to the rising issue of drug involvement among the youth” said Abhishek Jain, secretary education.

The education department prior to issuing the orders observed that cellphone addiction has further exacerbated the problem, causing increased stress and strain on the minds of the young generation. The recent surveys conducted by the education department observed that due to a lack of physical activities, the students were tending to get involved in drug menace and resultantly ran away from physical activities. Moreover, the prevailing cellphone culture has aggravated the problems of students which is causing a lot of stress and strain on the minds of the young generation.

There are 10,758 primary, 1,965 middle, 962 high and 1,999 senior secondary schools in the public sector across the state. The government also runs 166 degree colleges. As per the ASER-2022 Himachal Pradesh rural report the enrolment of children in government, private, and other institutions of the state in all age categories, enrolment in public schools is significantly higher than in private schools. In government schools, enrolment is highest among the 15-16 age group girls (82.4 %) and boys (77.6 %). In the same age range, 3.4 % of children are not enrolled in school. “Recognising the urgent need to divert students’ attention from sedentary activities and encourage their active participation in physical pursuits, we firmly believe that engaging in sports activities can foster positive thinking, peer learning, and personal growth,” said Jain in orders issued. “By providing access to the school/college grounds after hours, students will have the opportunity to redirect their energies towards productive and healthy endeavours, thereby deterring them from engaging in harmful habits,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh has an 82.80 % literacy rate in 2011, 8.8% higher than the national average of 74.0 %. Statewide, males had 89.53 % and women 75.93 %. These percentages are far better than the Census 20011 averages of 85.35 % for males, 67.42 % for women, and 76.48 % overall. The gender gap fell from 17.93 % in 2001 to 13.6 % in 2011. The National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) 75th round of surveys on “Household Social Consumption Education” in 2017-18 provides the latest figures. 2017, research predicts 86.6 % literacy for the state. Male literacy rose to 92.9 % and female to 80.5 % with a 12.4 % gender disparity.

It is imperative to emphasise that the usage of the school or college grounds for sports activities, after working hours will be at students’ own risk. Proper precautions and safety measures should be followed to ensure the well-being of all participants. The school and college administration will not be held liable for any injuries or incidents that may occur during these activities.

“This proactive decision aims to create an environment that promotes physical fitness, teamwork, and overall well-being among the student community. By granting them access to the school/college grounds for sports activities, we hope to cultivate a positive mindset and foster a sense of responsibility among the students” said Jain. The government has urged parents to take advantage of the orders.

