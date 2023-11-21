close_game
Global health summit: Punjab bags award for Aam Aadmi Clinics

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 21, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Mann said 85 countries had participated in the conference and submissions from four countries, including India, were selected for final presentation

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the department of health and family welfare received first prize at the Global Health Supply Chain Summit held in Nairobi from November 14 to 16.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, ministers Harpal Cheema and Dr Balbir Singh with the award on Monday. (Sourced)
He said the department bagged the award for its submission titled “Strengthening last mile delivery of drugs: A case study from Punjab”. Mann said 85 countries had participated in the conference and submissions from four countries, including India, were selected for final presentation.

Mann said the state government showcased the success story of the Aam Aadmi Clinics and how the government increased the number of primary healthcare and delivered quality health services.

He said the participating countries have shown keen interest in visiting Punjab to see the Aam Aadmi Clinics and understand how 84 essential drugs and over 40 diagnostics are being made available closer to households and without any cost to the patients.

