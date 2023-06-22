GMADA launches action against encroachments in Mohali

Taking stern action against encroachments in areas under its purview, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started dismantling illegal advertisement hoardings. GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said the illegal hoardings were causing distraction while driving, resulting in road mishaps, besides being an eyesore. (HT Photo)

The authority is also removing vendors occupying roads, market corridors and footpaths illegally on Airport Road, besides demolishing their temporary structures.

Stating that the drive will continue, Gupta also cautioned residents who had encroached upon public land around their houses. He appealed to them to remove the encroachments on their own or be prepared to face action.