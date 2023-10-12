GMADA earmarks 2.92 acres for old age home in Sector 78

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has earmarked 2.92 acres of land in Sector 78 for the construction of an old-age home in Mohali. The designated land is to be transferred to the Social Welfare Department, for which GMADA sent a letter to the concerned department on Wednesday. The land allocation comes in compliance with the directives of the Punjab and Haryana high court. While addressing the media persons, Bedi said he had urged the Punjab government to establish old-age homes in every district of Punjab, including Mohali. (HT File)

Mohali’s deputy mayor, Kuljit Singh Bedi, who filed a petition in court around ten years ago, stated that the victory was achieved through legal proceedings. He expressed satisfaction and urged the social welfare department to respond to the letter within 30 days. He also mentioned that he had met with the director of the social welfare department regarding this matter and is optimistic that the construction of the old-age home will commence soon. Notably, the land has been allocated free of charge.

While addressing the media persons, Bedi said he had urged the Punjab government to establish old-age homes in every district of Punjab, including Mohali. Currently, Punjab has no old-age homes, except in Hoshiarpur district.

S. Chaudhary, the former president of the senior citizens association, remarked that a significant number of families’ today mistreat the elderly, due to which they prefer living in old-age homes. On this occasion, he commended the efforts made by deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and stated that this initiative will bring relief to a substantial number of elderly individuals.

