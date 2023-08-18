Shorter route to airport: GMADA gets soil testing report, construction likely to begin in Oct

Working on a shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport via Sector 66-A, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has received the soil testing report from the public works department (PWD) and plans to float tenders for construction work by next month. Nearly 17 acres have been acquired in Kambali, Kambala and Rurka villages for the project and ₹ 55.23 crore provided as compensation. (HT Photo)

“The 164-foot-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan. The soil testing report has been received. The tenders will be floated next month and construction work is likely to begin in October,” said Balwinder Singh, chief engineer, GMADA.

The authority will also be conducting an auction of trees required to be removed for the road’s construction.

The around 5-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road. This will bring down the 18km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by more than 5 km.

At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.

Nearly 17 acres have been acquired in Kambali, Kambala and Rurka villages for the project and ₹55.23 crore provided as compensation.

Besides, over ₹13 lakh have been released as compensation for structures, such as tubewells, kutcha houses, and fruit and non-fruit bearing trees.

“The new road will alleviate traffic congestion on the existing Airport Road. It will especially benefit passengers travelling to the airport from as far as Rajpura, Patiala and Ludhiana. The road traverses through Sector 66-A and will increase connectivity to IT City and Aeropolis City too,” said Tejinder Singh Bhatia, managing director, Aeropolis City, Sector 66-A.

Vivek Sharma, a property consultant, said a shorter route had been a long-pending demand to provide faster access to the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON