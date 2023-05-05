Working on the shorter route to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport via Mohali’s Sector 66-A, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has completed the land acquisition process and is likely to begin construction next month. At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport . (HT File photo)

“The 164-foot-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan. We have completed the land acquisition process. The construction work is likely to begin next month and the project will be completed by October this year,” said a senior GMADA official, dealing with the project.

Shorter route to airport: GMADA likely to begin construction in June

The around 5-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road. This will bring down the 18km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by more than 5 km.

At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.

“The new road will ease traffic bottlenecks on the existing Airport Road. It will especially prove a boon for travellers coming from as far as Rajpura, Patiala and Ludhiana. It passes through Sector 66 A and will increase connectivity to IT City and Aeropolis City too,” said Tejinder Singh Bhatia, managing director, Aeropolis City, Sector 66-A.