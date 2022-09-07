Goa, Mumbai trip junked; UT administrator intervenes for visits to Indore, Nagpur
City mayor on Tuesday said MC has decided to cancel study tour to Goa and Mumbai and now councillors would be visiting Nagpur and Indore. A delegation led by mayor met UT administrator and discussed the issue
Following widespread criticism, the City mayor on Tuesday said the MC has decided to cancel the study tour to Goa and Mumbai and now councillors would be visiting Nagpur and Indore.
A delegation led by mayor Sarbjeet Kaur also met the governor and administrator, UT, Banwarilal Purohit, and discussed the issue in detail in which the governor not only suggested undertaking visits to Indore and Nagpur but also approved the same.
“The governor encouraged the councillors and said that they must visit progressive cities to get maximum exposure and ensure that the city beautiful benefits from their learnings,” she said referring to deliberations in the meeting.
The mayor said the administrator said the delegation must visit Indore, which is ranked the first among all cities in Swachh Survekshan. The administrator is also learnt to have asked them to visit the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, which is a pioneer in the field of waste management and water bodies rejuvenation.
On Monday, the UT had asked the MC to tell why the Goa-Mumbai trip was required and sought a detailed proposal on the same.
Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had decided to boycott the trip while Congress said that it would be sending only two of its councillors. The trip to Goa and Mumbai, scheduled from September 9 to September 15, was aimed at studying the solid waste management and disposal system of the two cities. The Chandigarh MC House had passed the resolution for the study tour on July 29.
As per the mayor, the governor suggested that councillors should visit the state of art bio-methanation plant at Indore, which has recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister to study the suitability of replicating the same in the city.
As of Nagpur, the administrator was of the view that the NEERI, Nagpur, is a pioneer in the field of waste management and water bodies rejuvenation. NEERI is the technical consultant for not just the Goa Solid Waste Management Plant but also the Clean Ganges Project, the governor is learnt to have told the delegation.
“The governor has permitted the trips to these two cities and asked us to report back in one month,” she said.
On being asked whether only one group would be formed or different groups would visit these cities, she said that was yet to be decided. However, she said the matter need not be taken to the House again.
