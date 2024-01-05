Gold worth 93 lakh recovered at Amritsar airport

The Customs officials on Thursday seized 1.5 kg gold at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, said the officials. The net weight of total gold recovered is 1,499.50 gm. The market value of the said gold is ₹ 93,71,875 appx (Representational photo)

The custom spokesperson said, “On receiving information, the Customs staff of the airport rummaged the flight that arrived from Sharjah and seized two gold bars having gross weight of 1,508 gm found to be wrapped inside tissue and wrapped with black adhesive tape.”

“The net weight of total gold recovered is 1,499.50 gm. The market value of the said gold is ₹93,71,875 appx.

The unclaimed gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process,” he added.