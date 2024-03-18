Golden glory: Ludhiana’s Trisha wins hearts at horse show

A 7-year-old city girl clinched a gold in boot and hay category-3 Chandigarh Horse Show, representing Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar. The event hosted the Punjab State Tent Pegging Championship, organised by The Ranch and Punjab Equestrian Association. Trisha Sareen recently participated in Chandigarh Horse Show and represented Punjab Armed Police Jalandhar. (HT Photo)

Over 200 skilled athletes along with 120 magnificent horses from various teams, including Punjab Police, Indian Navy, Haryana Police, Majestic Horse Riding School, Ludhiana, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, participated in the event. , Trisha Sareen was among the youngest age group for the event.

She got inclined towards equestrianism during Covid-19 period when she was first introduced to horse riding by her uncle, when she was just 5 years old.

Sharing her daughter’s achievements, Rohit Sareen, Trisha’s father, said, “This is her third event, first being The Delhi Horse Show two years back organised by The Army Polo and Riding Centre, New Delhi. Then she participated in the Regional Equestrian League 2022 and Chandigarh Horse Rider’s Society (CHRS) Horse Show.” Trisha also bagged a silver in children hacks category at the event.

Elated by her performance, Trisha, a student of Class 3, who aspires to join the crime investigation department, remarked, “I enjoy horse riding and spending time with ‘Shehanshah’, the horse with whom I practice and perform.”

Trisha is a student of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, and is a pet lover and has a keen interest in art.

Stressing on the lack of infrastructure, Rohit said, “Adequate sports infrastructure is the most important aspect for increasing participation among youth. Due to the lack of a professional training facility in our city, we have to take our daughter to Jalandhar every weekend, where she is trained by police personnel who represent PAP nationally and internationally in horse riding.”