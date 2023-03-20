Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Golf meet: SJOBA team take home champions trophy

Golf meet: SJOBA team take home champions trophy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Unfazed even by mild drizzle, the SJOBA team and other golfers converged at the Club Greens with full zeal; the tournament saw as many as 14 alumni associations compete for the top honours.

Showcasing composure during crunch moments, St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) team comprising J Anupinder Grewal, Saurabh Mangat, Dilsher Grewal and Saurav Talwar emerged as champions at the fourth edition of the inter-alumni golf tournament hosted by the Ex-Vivekite Association (EVA) at the Panchkula Golf Club on Saturday.

Members of the winning St John’s Old Boys Association team posing with the Inter-Alumni Golf Tournament trophy at the Panchkula Golf Club. (HT Photo)
Members of the winning St John’s Old Boys Association team posing with the Inter-Alumni Golf Tournament trophy at the Panchkula Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Unfazed even by mild drizzle, the golfers converged at the Club Greens with full zeal. The tournament saw as many as 14 alumni associations compete for the top honours.

The Old Sanawarian Society followed by SEGUNS, the team representing Ex-Guru Nanak Public School, emerged as the runners-up.

Vipul Sehgal bagged the longest drive prize while Manan Jain won the nearest to pin event.

EVA, SJOBA, CESA (Carmel Convent), BOSS (Bhavan Vidyalaya), TOSS (Stephen’s), MAYO, OSSA (Sanawar), OC (Bishop Cotton), KROSS (St Kabir), OSSA (Saupin’s), SEGUNS (GNPS), GSS Sector 16 Model, OYA Mohali (YPS) and OYA Patiala (YPS) were the other participating teams.

Amongst the participants from EVA, GS Jawandha stood first, followed by Saheb Pal Singh. The longest drive prize went to Sidhant Jain and Avirat Sundra won the nearest to the pin event. The overall gross was won by Kabir Dhaliwal with Col SDS Baath as runners-up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out