Golfer Sandeep clinches AVT Champion’s Tour title

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2023 03:17 AM IST

After Day 1, Bobby was three shots off the first place with a score of 5 over 77 primarily due to a 4 over – Quadruple bogey on the 8th hole. He made 5 birdies and finished at 77.

Golfer Sandeep Sandhu, also known as Bobby, clinched the AVT Champion’s Tour played at the Karnataka Golf Association Golf Course at Bangalore.

He bagged the overall title with rounds of 77-70 (147) with local KGA golfer Ashok Gowda and Pushpinder Rathore of Rajasthan finishing joint second at 150

After Day 1, Bobby was three shots off the first place with a score of 5 over 77 primarily due to a 4 over – Quadruple bogey on the 8th hole. He made 5 birdies and finished at 77.

On Day 2, he played steady golf to make nine straight pars on the front nine, thereafter birdying 10th & 11th holes to go two under. The only dropped shot of the round was on the 14th, but a birdie on the 15th helped him recover back to 2 under and he finished the round at 2 under at a score of 70. This was the only under par score of the whole tournament.

AVT Champions Tour is open to amateur golfers of 50 plus years. Kapil Dev was signed to play the event, but on account of the IPL Final going on to the reserve day, it clashed with the AVT dates and he had to drop out.

Other illustrious players in the field for this edition included former Asian Games gold medallists Lakshman Singh and Rishi Narain, former All India Senior’s Champions Gangesh Khaitan, Sanjay Kolhatkar, besides accomplished amateurs like Gaurav Ghosh, Ashit Luthra, and Jaspreet Bakshi.

Bobby was the Winner of the Order of Merit for last season and this was the first leg of the new season. The AVT Champions Tour had nominated him to participate in The Asia Pacific Seniors Championship played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The AVT Tour is in its fourth year of inception. Currently, there are four legs played across the country zone wise. The best senior players in the country compete regularly on the AVT Champions Tour.

