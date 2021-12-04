Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Golgappa vendor held for rape bid on 4-year-old girl in Ludhiana
Golgappa vendor held for rape bid on 4-year-old girl in Ludhiana

The golgappa vendor tried to rape the four-year-old victim , while the mother had taken her younger son to the hospital as he was unwell , leaving her daughter alone at home
The golgappa vendor was caught by the neighbours, while he was attemting to rape the girl after the vivtim started crying. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A golgappa vendor attempted to rape a four-year-old girl at her house in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday night.

The accused, Davinder Kumar, 25, of Gandhi Nagar, entered the victim’s house when she was alone at home and attempted to rape her. However, the girls’ cried alerted the neighbours, who caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

The victim’s mother, in her complaint, said she had taken her younger son to the hospital as he was unwell on Thursday night, leaving her daughter alone at home.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 354B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Division 4 police station.

