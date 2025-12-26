Good governance is strongest pillar for building devp India: Haryana CM

Reiterating Haryana government’s commitment to transparent, accountable and citizen-centric administration, chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that good governance is the strongest pillar for building a developed India and a developed Haryana. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini speaks during the Good Governance Day program dedicated to Bharat Ratna and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary, in Panchkula on Thursday. (ANI)

Addressing the state-level “good governance day” function in Panchkula—coinciding with 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee—chief minister said that the occasion is a reminder of the government’s moral and constitutional responsibility towards every citizen.

While paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and describing him as a visionary statesman whose life symbolised integrity, democratic values, and people-centric governance, Saini said that the present state government is firmly following the path shown by Vajpayee, whose ideals of “good governance” continue to inspire policies and public service in Haryana.

The good governance day was celebrated across the state, and ministers, members of Parliament, MLAs, officers and citizens from across the state joined the state level programme held in Panchkula through video conferencing.

Paying homage to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries, Saini recalled their extraordinary contribution in nation-building.

“The good governance is not limited to framing laws or issuing orders, but is about bringing positive and visible change in the lives of common people,” he said.

State to name public spaces after Vajpayee

Chief minister Saini announced that to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the state government has decided to name at least one public place in each of the state’s 87 urban local bodies after the former PM.

Saini informed that a suitable community asset has already been identified in every urban local body, which may include a community centre, park, library, auditorium, old-age home, or a commercial site. He said that the process of renaming and development in memory of Vajpayee will be completed within the next six months.

Saini further announced that statues of Vajpayee will also be installed at these locations, so that his ideals of democracy, national unity, and transparent governance continue to guide society.

Saini said institutions will be established in the name of Vajpayee to spread awareness about his life, thoughts and invaluable contributions, especially among the youth.

On this occasion, CM also gave nine good governance awards to various departments for playing an instrumental role in turning the dream of “Digital Haryana” into reality, according to a release.