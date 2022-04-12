Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Good news soon, tweets Punjab CM after meeting Kejriwal


The meeting, according to party sources, was held to finalise the modalities of 300 units of free electricity promised by the AAP in the run up to the assembly elections in Punjab
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give “good news” to the people of Punjab, indicating the likelihood of an announcement regarding the poll promise of 300 units of free electricity.

Mann made the announcement through a tweet after a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. “Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Will give a good news to people of Punjab very soon,” he shared on Twitter.

The meeting, according to party sources, was held to finalise the modalities of 300 units of free electricity promised by the AAP in the run up to the assembly elections in the state. The Punjab chief minister also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in separate meetings earlier.

