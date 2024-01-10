Government College of Education hosts capacity building on developing added skills towards employability of teachers

The placement cell and MGNCRE club of the Government College of Education, Sector 20 D, Chandigarh, designed and initiated a dedicated course on capacity building on developing added skills towards employability of teachers with specific theme- Food, good health and well bring, quality education and sustainable environment in order to enhance employability and educate them on specific sustainable development goals (SDGs). The college principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the students and staff for the new semester and appreciated the launch of the course (HT Photo)

Day 1 of the programme commenced with a ‘hawan’. The day started on a positive note, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared goals among the college community.

The college principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the students and staff for the new semester and appreciated the launch of the course. Ravneet Chawla, coordinator of the value added course shared the concept of designing the programme and encouraged the students to benefit from the course.

The first session of the day was conducted by Dr Prabhjot Malhi, consultant (child psychology) Fortis Medicentre, Chandigarh, and former professor department of paediatrics, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The session started with Dr Malhi sharing some clinical cases to highlight the versatility of problems in children, how she uses the ‘colour your life’ technique to try to perceive the problem and then discussed about few hypotheses on the root cause of these problems.

She emphasised on teaching youth to build developmental assets and focus on building close relationships. The session ended on the note that we should try to turn mistakes and failures to be opportunity for positive development.

The second session of VAC Day 1 was conducted by Indu Aggrawal on ‘entrepreneurship beyond barriers’.

She started with a discussion with students on importance of entrepreneurship in teaching. She emphasised on performance based learning. Further, she shared views on inclusive entrepreneurship, addressing gender disparities, tackling socio-economic barriers, supporting diverse student backgrounds, and promoting accessibility and inclusivity. She then talked about the role of technology and innovation integration, collaborating learning and networking. The overall session was interactive involving discussions with speaker, students and faculty.