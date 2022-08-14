Government employees protest in Shimla, seek restoration of Old Pension Scheme
Hundreds of government employees staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Saturday seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
The NPS employees held a “pension adhikar rally” here at Chaura Maidan in Shimla and staged protest march with the Tricolours.
President of the New Pension Scheme employees’ Association Pradeep Thakur said that the employees were protesting peacefully for their pension rights.
He said thousands of employees have come from remote areas and if the government failed to restore the Old Pension Scheme, they will intensify the protest and the government will have to face the consequences in the upcoming elections.
He said that as part of the Tiranga campaign across the country, they have also taken out this rally in the form of a Tiranga Yatra as a tribute to the paramilitary forces as this demand is for them as well.
Women employees also participated in a large number in the rally.
“This rally serves two purposes. Firstly, we are demanding pension and, secondly, we are becoming a part of the Tiranga campaign,” said Pooja Sabharwal, secretary of the NPS Employees’ Association.
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
