Government increases age limit for J&K combined competitive exam to 35

Reversed another decision of the union territory (UT) administration, the new government increased the upper age limit for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) to 35 years for open merit candidates. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (File)

In July this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) had reduced the age to 32 years for general candidates and 34 years for reserved categories.

Aspirants, however, had been continuously demanding for the age limit to be increased.

In an order on Saturday, the general administration department stated that the government has prescribed the upper age limit for open merit candidates as 35 years while for reserved and in-service candidates, the age limit has been increased to 37 years. Physically challenged are eligible to apply up to 38 years of age.

“As promised in our manifesto, JKNC government prescribes revised upper age limit for Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination. We wish all the candidates good luck with their preparations!,” the National Conference said in a post on ‘X’ while sharing the order.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Sunday postponed the preliminary examination for the CCE- 2024 which was scheduled for November 17, 2024.

“The fresh dates for the said examination shall be notified separately,” the controller of examination, JKPSA, said in a notice.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti had also raised her concern about the issues on Saturday, saying, “With barely a week to go for CCE 2024 prelim exams on the 17th November aspirants are in a state of utter distress & confusion owing to the government’s ambiguity on the proposed age relaxation. They must ensure GAD issues relevant orders immediately if they are indeed serious about it.”

The age relaxation order comes 10 days after Jammu and Kashmir’s government announced that they were reverting back to old academic year scheme up-to Class 9 from this year in Kashmir valley where the school examinations will now be held in November-December instead of March. The scheme was changed by the lieutenant governor-led administration in 2022 which had adopted the March session in Kashmir division as was the norm in Jammu division.