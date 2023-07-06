Tampering with birth certificate: Crime branch comes knocking at Jammu GMCH principal’s door

Amid raids by crime branch sleuths at the office and residence of the principal and dean of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, an anti-corruption court on Thursday granted interim bail to her till July 8. Security personnel stand guard as crime branch raids GMCH principal and dean’s office in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)

Dr Sharma has been booked by the crime branch for allegedly tampering her birth certificate to get undue advantage at the time of her admission in MBBS course.

Advocate Pranav Kohli, advocate Aftab Malik and their team represented Dr Sharma before the Jammu anti-corruption court headed by judge TK Raina and filed an anticipatory bail.

“Since this morning, the crime branch had been conducting raids at the office and residence of Dr Sharma and we were apprehending her arrest. Therefore, we moved a bail application before the court of anti-corruption judge,” said advocate Kohli.

He said after hearing them, the court granted an interim bail till July 8 (Saturday) in the same FIR registered by the crime branch against their client. “The court has listed the case for July 8 (Saturday),” he added.

The crime branch sleuths on Thursday simultaneously raided the residence and office of Dr Sharma.

Sources divulged that the principal was present in her office when the crime branch officials raided the office. Another team conducted a raid at her residence in Bakshi Nagar.

In the complaint filed by one Manu Gupta, a property dealer, in Channi Himmat before the crime branch, it was alleged that Dr Sharma had tampered with her date of birth to get admission in MBBS course in Jammu GMCH.

Acting upon the complaint, an investigation was initiated by the crime branch and it was found that Dr Sharma was in possession of two date of birth certificates — one having April 8, 1964 and another April 8, 1965 as her dates of birth.

On July 4, the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police had booked Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma. It was submitted in the complaint that Dr Sharma was under-aged for getting admission in MBBS course.

“As per the guidelines of the Medical Council of India (MCI), she was not eligible for admission into the MBBS course at the relevant time and in connivance with the then officers/officials of the J&K Board of School Education committed the offence of forgery and used forged documents as genuine, thereby causing wrongful gain to herself and corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer,” the complainant had submitted in his complaint.

Accordingly, a case was registered against Dr Sharma under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC read with 5(1) (d) Prevention of Corruption Act 2006 at the police station economic offences wing (EOW) of crime branch, Jammu.