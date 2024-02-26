 Government official booked for rape in Ramban - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Government official booked for rape in Ramban

Government official booked for rape in Ramban

ByPress Trust of India, Banihal/jammu
Feb 26, 2024 07:52 AM IST

A government official was booked for rape following a complaint by his domestic help in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police on Sunday said. The accused Yawar Amin, an employee of the public works department, presently posted as an assistant engineer in Samagra Shiksha Ramban, is on the run and efforts are on to arrest him, they said.

The 18-year-old woman alleged in her complaint at the Banihal police station that Amin raped her when she was alone at his house after his wife left for Jammu recently, a police official said.

The woman alleged that the accused gave her some medicine after she fell sick in the evening and later raped her, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the law, including rape, was registered against the accused and the medical examination of the woman was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation, the official added.

The woman also claimed that she was thrown out of the house after she informed Amin’s wife about the incident on her return from Jammu, the official said.

