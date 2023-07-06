Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt teacher dies, 11 injured in Ramban road mishap

Govt teacher dies, 11 injured in Ramban road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 06, 2023 11:10 PM IST

A government school teacher was killed and 11 others, including three children, were injured after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Ramban district.

A government school teacher was killed and 11 others, including three children, were injured after a Tata Sumo they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Ramban district’s Harnayal area on Wednesday evening, said officials.

The deceased was identified Nahida Bashir (37) of Hollain village in Banihal tehsil.

Khari police post in-charge sub-inspector Rajnish Pangotra said, “The vehicle was on its way to Banihal from Mahoo when it plunged into a 150-feet gorge in Hirnayal around 6.20 pm on Wednesday.”

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district.

They were identified as Nilofar Jaan (26) of Hollain, Muneera Bano (17), Abdul Rashid (38), Rashid Ahmed (8), Sumreena Bano (12), Abdul Latief (30), his four-year-old daughter Farzana Banoo, all of Aamkote, Aarif Dar (9) of Hollain, Mohammad Yaqoob (50) of Krawa and Zahoor Ahmed (25) of Mahoo Mushtaq Ahmed (30) of Chamalwas.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Khari police post.

