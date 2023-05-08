Ludhiana: Online self-assessment for math at government schools

The education department has collaborated with a private education platform to encourage online self-assessment of Mathematics among government school students of classes 6 to 12. The schools have been ordered to ensure that students undertake personalised practice programmes for two periods every week. SCERT added that accounts of all students have been created and will be updated by May 15 (HT File Photo)

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has directed the government school heads and district education officers across the state to ensure that students should be trained for competitive exams, along with regular classes. The directions also say that online assignments should be provided to the students using the portal of education department.

SCERT added that accounts of all students have been created and will be updated by May 15. An online orientation of the teachers and mathematics lecturers has already been completed.

Davinder Singh Chhina, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, said that after the students log in to the portal, activities undertaken them can be monitored by the school heads.

He added that the department has asked the school heads to add personalised online assessments in the timetable, ensuring that periods of computer science subjects are not disturbed. He said that the portal remains open throughout the day and students can complete their assignments at home as well.

He said that the online assessment system will help the schools with a lack of staff to monitor the growth as well as shortcomings of the students. He added that students can utilise the zero periods and prepare for their future endeavours, including JEE and other competitive exams.