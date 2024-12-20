Menu Explore
Governor Kataria meets Ludhiana educationists

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 20, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, national member (NISD), Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, also took part in the event; Bindra emphasised that the time has come to fight against drugs as part of a mass movement to make Punjab, especially Ludhiana, drug-free

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met the principals of various colleges from the city on Thursday.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with college principals in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with college principals in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Principals of Christian Medical College (CMC), Government College for Boys, Government College for Girls, Arya College, Ramgarhia Girls College, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, and Khalsa College for Women (KCW) were present.

Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, national member (NISD), Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, also took part in the event.

Bindra emphasised that the time has come to fight against drugs as part of a mass movement to make Punjab, especially Ludhiana, drug-free. He encouraged everyone to work diligently towards this goal and highlighted that the ministry will organise extensive awareness activities in the coming months to make the society, especially the youth, aware about the ill-effects of drugs.

The governor assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the success of the campaign against drug abuse.

