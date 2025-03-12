Govt acting strictly against illegal maternity clinics: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that strict action is being taken against those found operating an illegal maternity clinic in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the Budget session of the state Assembly on Tuesday. (Sourced)

The chief minister was responding to a question asked by Congress’ Ferozepur Jhirka segment MLA Mamman Khan regarding illegal maternity clinic operating in Nuh without a degree and licence, during the Question Hour of the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Saini said that the aim of the state government is to provide accessible and better healthcare services to the citizens, and the government is continuously working towards this goal.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” campaign from Haryana, and the Haryana government is working diligently in this direction. If any illegal maternity clinic is operating without a licence or degree, it will be thoroughly investigated, and strict action will be taken against the offenders, Saini assured the assembly.

Earlier, Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao said that no illegal maternity clinic is being run in Nuh district without a degree and licence.

She said that in Nuh district, four private hospitals are registered under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and 92 clinics are registered under the Health Management Information System (HMIS). Apart from these, 106 clinics are registered under the Central Registration System (CRS).

She also informed that if any complaint/information is received regarding the death of a mother and newborn, immediate action is taken in the case under the Act. No such complaint has been received in Nuh district, she said.