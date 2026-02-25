Govt committed to making Himachal the first Green Energy State of country: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reiterated that having witnessed the impact of climate change in form of unprecedented cloudbursts, shrinking glaciers, the state government is committed to making Himachal Pradesh the first Green Energy State in the country and has initiated various steps in this direction. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the report titled “Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-C02 Emissions: Pathways for Himachal Pradesh” Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The CM, while releasing a report titled ‘Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO2 Emissions , said climate change has posed serious challenges, resulting in unprecedented cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and shrinking glaciers in the state.

He termed these developments as warning signals that demand urgent remedial measures. Referring to the 2023 disaster, he noted that more than 23,000 houses were destroyed in the state.

On the occasion, two Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) were signed with Dabur India Limited and Karan Singh Vaidh, Solan, to promote the cultivation and conservation of medicinal plants in the state.

Under the MoA, Dabur India Limited will provide 12 lakh quality saplings annually (one lakh per species) and a total of 1.20 crore saplings over ten years (10 lakh per species) to farmers across the state, in accordance with its ecological suitability. For low and mid-hill regions, species such as Amla, Harad, Bahera, Kakadshingi and Lodhra will be distributed in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur districts and lower Shimla.

For mid to high-hill areas, species, including Jatamansi, Kutaki, Sugandhbala (herbs), Padam Kasht (tree) and Pushkarmool (herb) will be distributed in Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, upper Shimla and Kinnaur districts. Alpine species such as Atich and Vish (herbs) will be made available to farmers in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts.

The second MoA, signed with Karan Singh Vaidh, Solan, for a period of five years, envisages promoting cultivation, conservation and value-chain development of selected medicinal plants in Solan district. Under this agreement, six priority species, Turmeric (Curcuma longa), Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Shatavari (Asparagus racemosus), Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum), Chirayita (Swertia chirayita) and Himalayan Gentian (Gentiana kurroo), will be cultivated, targeting nearby panchayats. In the initial phase, at least 225 women farmers will be covered over more than 108 bighas of land.

Report makes Himachal first Himalayan state in the country to have an emissions inventory: Zerin

“The non-CO2 report, which we have launched today, makes Himachal the first Himalayan state in the country to have an emissions inventory on non-CO2 short-lived climate pollutants. This means we are giving equal importance to mitigating non-CO2 emissions like black carbon, methane, nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide along with carbon dioxide, essentially pairing CO2 and non-CO2 mitigation,” said Zerin Osho, director, India program, Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD).

Highlighting the climate vulnerability of young Himalayan state, she said that there is a need for managing climate change through mitigation and adaptation while adding, “Himachal Pradesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable states in the country. We have seen extreme weather events, cloudbursts and seismic risks.”