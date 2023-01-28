Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt school teacher held for molesting students in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Govt school teacher held for molesting students in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Published on Jan 28, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Published on Jan 28, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Hoshiarpur A teacher of a government middle school here was arrested on the charge of molesting three students, police said on Saturday

The incident came to the fore when the girls told their parents about the incident on Friday. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Hoshiarpur A teacher of a government middle school here was arrested on the charge of molesting three students, police said on Saturday. Sub Inspector (SI) Kamaljit Singh said police arrested the teacher identified as Satnam Singh for allegedly molesting three girls during school hours. The incident came to the fore when the girls told their parents about the incident on Friday. Police said further investigation was underway.

