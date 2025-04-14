Govt to set up Sikh museum in Kurukshetra: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that a Sikh museum spread across 4-acre will be established in Kurukshetra so that the Sikh community remains connected with its history and the next generations is informed about the great sacrifices of the Sikh gurus. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated during his visit to Gurdwara Sadh Sangat on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival, at South City 1 in Gurugram on Sunday. (ANI)

Speaking at Gurdwara Sadh Sangat in Gurugram on the occasion of Vaisakhi, the chief minister said that by establishing the Khalsa Panth on April 13, 1699, Guru Gobind Singh instilled the spirit of living with courage and sacrifice in people and gave a new direction to the society by combining bravery and heroic spirit with spiritual thinking.

On this occasion, Saini also paid tributes to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said a world-class Baba Banda Singh Bahadur memorial will be built at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar district which will reflect the heroic saga of his bravery and sacrifice.

The chief minister said that the state-level events were organised in Haryana to commemorate the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019 and the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh in 2017. The 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur was celebrated in 2022 wherein a state-level function was organised on the historical land of Panipat.

He said the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, constructed the Kartarpur Corridor so that the Sikh community can visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev spent a large part of his life.

He said the Haryana government also transferred land of an educational institute located adjacent to Gurdwara Chilla Sahib in Sirsa to the gurdwara management committee, fulfilling its long-standing demand. Guru Nanak Dev had meditated there for 40 days and stayed in Sirsa.

Saini also visited Anandpur Sahib in Punjab and paid obeisance at the gurdwara there on the occasion of Baisakhi, according to a press statement.