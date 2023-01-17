Govt’s decision to shut liquor factory in Zira in the people’s interest: Cabinet minister

Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Tuesday said the decision to shut down the liquor factory at Zira has been taken by the Punjab government keeping in mind the larger interest of people.

Maan made the comments during a kabaddi tournament in Utalan village near Samrala.

The minister, who holds the portfolios of tourism and cultural affairs and investment promotion, said that in order to promote different sports in the state, the government would provide every possible assistance to the local sports committees.

She said that it will help in creating a platform for the talented youth of the state.

She said that the government will develop sports grounds and provide infrastructure and other facilities to the players.

She added that ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab’ - a statewide sporting event - saw the participation of around 3 lakh players. She also announced a cash reward of ₹1.5 lakh for the players of the winning team at the tournament.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, assistant deputy commissioner (Khanna) Amarjeet Bains and senior superintendent of police (Khanna) were also present on the occasion.