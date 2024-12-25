Graft case: Inspector Sekhon demoted to SI after departmental probe

The UT Police have demoted inspector Harinder Sekhon to the rank of sub-inspector (SI) following a departmental inquiry into allegations of his involvement in a graft case. The probe was initiated on the recommendation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had flagged Sekhon’s alleged role in the case. The UT Police have demoted inspector Harinder Sekhon to the rank of sub-inspector (SI) following a departmental inquiry into allegations of his involvement in a graft case. The probe was initiated on the recommendation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had flagged Sekhon’s alleged role in the case. (Representational image)

The case traces back to July last year when the CBI arrested Manish Dubey, brother of BJP leader Anil Dubey, and Anil Goyal, alias Kuki, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh. Another accused, head constable Pawan, had managed to evade arrest at the time.

According to the complainant, Deepak, a resident of Ram Darbar, constable Pawan and inspector Sekhon, then in-charge of the Operation Cell, had demanded ₹7 lakh to exclude his name from an extortion case. The allegations prompted the CBI to alert the UT Police department, leading to the departmental inquiry conducted by a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-rank officer. The inquiry report recommended Sekhon’s demotion.

Despite the allegations, the CBI later gave a clean chit to Sekhon, stating that they found no direct evidence linking him to the complainant or the accused. The investigation revealed no phone calls or conversations implicating Sekhon in the graft case.

Pawan, who had been absconding since the incident, was finally arrested by the CBI in March this year, over seven months after the charges were filed. Following his arrest, Pawan was dismissed from service.