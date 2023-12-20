Graft case: Suspended Ferozepur DSP’s remand extended by 4 days

The police remand of suspended Ferozepur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Bansal, arrested on corruption charge, was extended by four days by a local court on Tuesday. He was suspended on December 15. Suspended Ferozepur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Bansal (File)

Superintendent of police Randhir Kumar said the accused, who has been in police custody since December 11, was presented before a court to seek further police remand and the court extended his police custody till December 22.

“During investigation, it was reportedly unearthed that in 2023, about ₹1 crore, excluding the salary, was deposited in bank accounts of Bansal, his wife, two daughters, and alleged agent Gurmej,” revealed a police official privy to investigation of the case.

“Police have also recovered audio recordings allegedly of conversation between Bansal and a private person to collect money from various persons,” added police sources. “All such recordings will be sent to the forensic lab for authentication,” sources said.

Bansal, along with another individual (private), was charged under sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges were brought following a complaint filed by the Ferozepur superintendent of police, who alleged that credible information had been received, pointing to Bansal’s involvement in corrupt practices through Gurmej Singh of Kothi Rai Sahib village, acting as an intermediary.