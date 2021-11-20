Graft: HPSC officer sent to 4-day remand, recoveries mount to 3.3 crore

A Panchkula court on Friday sent Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar to four-day police remand, a day after he was arrested in a graft case.

The state vigilance bureau had arrested Nagar and two others for allegedly manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of dental surgeons, conducted on September 26, 2021, and recovered ₹1 .07 crore.

The other arrested persons are Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar, and Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani.

On Friday, the bureau conducted more searches at residences of Nagar and one of his associates, and recovered ₹2.22 crore and property documents. With this the total amount of recoveries has mounted to around ₹3.3 crore.

“Cash amounting to ₹2.1 crore belonging to Nagar has been seized from the residence of his associate, who had kept the bribe money on his behalf,” the official statement mentioned.

Further, ₹12 lakh cash and a registered land deed for ₹50 lakh, laptop and digital media were recovered from Nagar’s house.Meanwhile, Nagar was produced in the court of judicial magistrate and remanded in four-day police custody.

“Further investigation in the case is underway to ascertain more details of the criminal conspiracy and bring all culprits to book,” a VB official said.

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20 lakh. Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance officials arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized ₹1.07 crore during a search at his house.

According to the vigilance, Sharma was a “private player”, who received money on Nagar’s behalf. A trap was laid and Nagar was arrested while accepting the money from Sharma on Thursday.