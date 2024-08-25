Green activists protest chemical waste dumping into Buddha Nullah

Green activists raised their voice against the chemical water being thrown into the Buddha Nullah near Jamalpur area here on Sunday. Environmentalists gathered together and held the placards of poor governance in their hands. Green activists raised their voice against the chemical water being thrown into the Buddha Nullah near Jamalpur area here on Sunday. Environmentalists gathered together and held the placards of poor governance in their hands. (HT Photo)

Activists highlighted that government agencies have admitted that the water flowing in Buddha Nullah is currently unfit for agricultural use. This admission highlights the severe levels of pollution caused by industrial activities, which exceed acceptable limits. To restore the health of the river, it is essential to follow zero liquid discharge (ZLD) practices.

Col CM Lakhanpal said, “The pollution in Buddha Nullah has led to significant financial costs and poses serious health risks. The continued illegal discharge of pollutants cannot be tolerated. The public action committee (PAC) dedicated to Mattewara, Sutlej, and Buddha Nullah strongly condemns the careless attitude towards these ongoing issues and demands immediate and effective intervention to prevent further injustice and harm to the public”.

He further stated that volunteers and activists recently discovered an intermediate pumping station (IPS) near the intersection of Vardhman Road and Jail Road, close to a liquor store. The purpose of this facility is still unclear, but it is suspected to be used for managing overflow from dyeing units. Funded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), this pumping station might be part of a project to divert polluted water. The exact role and discharge method of this pumping station need to be clarified.

Activists have identified another pipeline from the Punjab Dyeing Association (PDA) along the north bank of the Buddha Nullah, leading to the pumping station mentioned above. This pipeline appears to connect to a manhole near the river, causing significant leakage of polluted water. It is unclear whether this pipeline connects to the 225 MLD Jamalpur facility or directly to Buddha Nullah. The PAC has sought detailed clarification from the drainage department, MCL, PPCB, and the chairman of the Buddha Dariya committee regarding these discharges and their relation to the rejuvenation project.

The green activists’ team, led by social activist and environmentalist Mahinder Singh Sekhon, included representatives from various NGOs and organisations. This team has been actively involved in protests, fact-finding missions, and raising public awareness about the issue.