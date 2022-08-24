Grenade attack in Budgam: Two more militant associates arrested
Police said the two militant associates – Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora and Sameer Ahmad Najar of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora – were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Police arrested two more militant associates in connection with the grenade attack on a member of the minority community on August 15 at Chadoora, Budgam, on Tuesday.
“The police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.
“Incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit, LeT, arms and ammunition, including two AK magazines and 54 AK rounds were recovered from their possession,” he said.
Police said that both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Chadoora area of Budgam. “A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.”
On August 20, the police had claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar, who were involved in grenade attack at Budgam on August 15. Police said the hybrid militants belonged to Lashkar and TRF. In the attack, one person, Krishna Kumar, was injured.Police said that so far four persons had been arrested in the case.
-
BJP leader found hanging from tree in J&K’s Kathua
A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said. Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the incident. Sources said Raj was missing for the past three days. Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation, the officials said. A person named by the deceased's family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, Senior superintendent of police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said.
-
Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
A Special Police Officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days' pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife a mother of two daughters, 32, Asha Devi, following an argument over some family matter, the officials said.
-
Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
-
Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana
The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint. On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon.
-
High court orders fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians, others
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians and others, who had approached Punjab government's decision of withdrawing or truncating security of protectees. The security withdrawal orders had courted controversy in May, after singer, Sidhu Moosewala, was killed by gangsters in Mansa in broad daylight, days after his security cover was partially withdrawn.
